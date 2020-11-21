Elderly man seriously injured in hit and run in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a hit and run that occurred early Friday evening leaving a 76-year-old man seriously injured.

Kennewick Police say the man was struck while in his wheelchair around 5:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of W Imnaha Ave. and N Volland St.

Investigators found the suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in the hit and run shortly after the incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, before being air lifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

The investigation is ongoing.

