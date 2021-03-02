Elderly Richland woman dies in six-car crash on I-182

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Courtesy of WSP Trooper Thorson, Twitter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Earlier today, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced a major multi-car collision on I-182 heading Eastbound near Road 100 in Pasco. This evening, they released more information including the nature of the incident that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

According to new information from the WSP, an 82-year-old woman from Richland named Edwina J. Steward was heading westbound on I-182 when she veered into the eastbound lane. She subsequently collided with a vehicle that was being driven by a 16-year-old girl.

Steward’s vehicle first made contact with the teenagers before then crashing into two other vehicles. To avoid making contact with the other cars, two drivers reportedly crashed into the medium while swerving.

PREVIOUS: TRAFFIC ALERT — WSP responds to fatal collision on I-182 in Pasco

Officials from the Washington State Patrol said that Steward was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The teenage girl was the only other person who sustained an injury in the crash and was promptly transported to Kadlec Medical Center for medical attention.

WSP Troopers who investigated the situation have no reason to believe that substances played a factor in the crash.

The crash forced a major lane closure on I-182 from around 3:00 p.m. until roughly 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Tow trucks arrived on the scene at 4:17 p.m. and helped to clear the debris from the area to clear the way for evening commuters.

RELATED: 60-year-old Zillah man dies in hospital following crash

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds receive 6,000 Pfizer vaccine doses

RELATED: Virtual hiring event aims to help Pascoans get back to work in 2021

RELATED: Suspected burglar flown to hospital after hay bale falls on him at Franklin County farm

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.