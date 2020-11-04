Election Night initial results for Benton County District 1 Commissioner seat

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The ballot boxes are closed and the first results are being released in the Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 Washington General Election.

According to the official Benton County election results page for the Benton County Commissioners District 1 race between incumbent Jerome Devlin and challenger Justin Raffa initial results show Jerome Delvin in the lead.

At 8:17 p.m., with 77,217 votes tallied, Jerome Delvin (R) had 60.84% of the vote, Justin Raffa (D) had 38.93%.

Incumbent Jerome Delvin has held the position for two terms. He’s previously served two and a half terms in the State Senate and five terms in the state House of Representatives. He’s a former police officer for the Richland Police Department and Hanford Patrol. If elected, he plans to enhance economic development, maintain a balanced budget, and continue addressing the Growth Management Act and water issues.

“It’s always been about public service – what can I do to help the community better, and I’ll still do that for the next four years, but I think it’s important to have that experience right now. Get us through this pandemic and some of the other issues confronting this county,” said Delvin.

Jerome Delvin’s challenger Justin Raffa is a first-time candidate running for an elected office. He has 20 years of experience with non-profits and he’s currently the artistic director of the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, a nonprofit community chorus organization. He says the work he’s currently doing is very similar to the duties of a commissioner. If elected, he says he will expand accountability and transparency.

“I’m very hopeful that the voters will not just look at party affiliation, but will look at whose the person that’s best suited to fill the seat. I believe that I remain the strong candidate in this race,” said Raffa.

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of ballots arriving at once, the initial results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Though news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede, these announcements are based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon.