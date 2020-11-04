Election Night initial results for Benton County District 3 Commissioner seat

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The ballot boxes are closed and the first results are being released in the Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 Washington General Election.

According to the official Benton County election results page for the Benton County Commissioners District 3 race between incumbent James Beaver and challenger Will McKay initial results show Will McKay in the lead.

At 8:17p.m., with 70,686 votes shown tallied James Beaver (R) had 39% of the vote, Will McKay (R) had 59.36%,

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of ballots arriving at once, the initial results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Though news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede, these announcements are based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon.

Will McKay a Business owner and general contractor. He’s in the race to bring business aspect to Benton county with the focus on budgeting and leadership. If elected, McKay says he will bring economic prosperity, safety, and transparency to Benton County. “I’m here to fight for you guys. Like I said I’m a business owner; we need to be open we need to educate the business owners we need to educate the guest to get reopened. Mr. Beaver great Gentleman, been doing this for 30 years I looked up online at Benton Franklin health meetings; out of 9 meetings he’s missed 6. he’s only been to three of those meetings he’s not representing us. and we need to be represented with a person that’s going to be at the meetings to represent the constituents whether its with the health district with the clean air authority with any of the meetings to help better ourselves. I’m here to defend and fight for you guys. like Mr. beaver said, we need to follow the laws but at the same time we can be the squeaky wheel and I plan on being the squeaky wheel cause a squeaky wheel gets fixed,” said McKay.