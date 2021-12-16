Electrical fire threatens Benton City barn overnight, contained by firefighters

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Fire crews from two districts in Benton County responded to a residential community on the edge of rural land to extinguish an electrical fire threatening a barn on Wednesday night.

According to an alert from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 23,000-block of Tara Road in Benton City for reports of a barn fire.

Upon arrival, deputies recognized that firefighters from Benton County Fire Districts 2 and 4 were on the scene, containing the fire to a small outbuilding on the threatened property.

Following a thorough investigation from fire officials, it was determined that the fire was electrical in nature and that no other structures were threatened as part of this fire. However, the situation may have grown direr had fire crews not responded to Benton City as quickly as they did.

The two fire stations are roughly equidistant from each other. Benton County Fire Protection District #2 is located on Dale Ave in Benton City, which is just under eight miles from the spot of the fire.

Meanwhile, crews from Benton County Fire District #4 responded from 2604 Bombing Range Road in West Richland, which is closer to 7.5 miles from the spot of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are publically revealed.

