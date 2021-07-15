Elevated fire danger Thursday with gusty winds -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

The wind will be our biggest concern in the coming days keeping fire danger elevated. Right now, a Red Flag Warning is in place until 11PM tonight with the low relative humidity and breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 MPH. The wind will stick around Friday into Saturday, so the Red Flag Warning might be extended to include part of the upcoming weekend.

The wind has cleared out the wildfire smoke for now with good air quality today.

After highs up to 105 degrees Wednesday, we will see a cool-down for the end of the week. Look for highs today in the upper 90’s and then down into the low 90’s Friday.

Over the weekend, we will see a lot more sunshine with low 90’s Saturday and back into the upper 90’s Sunday. And keeping an eye on a small rain chance Monday afternoon next week.