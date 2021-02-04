Find out if you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine

Vaccine eligibility for Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kittitas counties in Washington + Umatilla and surrounding counties in Oregon

Matt Van Slyke

VACCINES IN WASHINGTON

STEP 1: Find out if you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine

Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being done in phases. The first step is to use the state Department of Health’s Phase Finder tool. Phase Finder lets you know if you are currently eligible; if you are not, you can sign up to be alerted when you are. It can be found at FindYourPhaseWa.org. You’ll answer basic questions about yourself, fill out some contact information (which will remain private, the state says), and the DOH will text or email you when you can get a shot. CLICK HERE to start the process. If you find out you are eligible, screen-shot or print your confirmation page at the end and share it with a local provider to make an appointment.

STEP 2: Register for a vaccination

STEP 3: Find a vaccine provider near you

VACCINES IN OREGON

STEP 1: Find out if you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine

Oregon’s rollout is also being done in phases. The Oregon Health Authority has a Vaccine Eligibility tool. Go to at covidvaccine.oregon.gov and scroll down until you see the Vaccine Eligibility & FAQ Tool. Use this find out if you are eligible. Click the blue “Let’s get started” button and the tool will appear on your screen. It looks like a chat box. Use it to answer basic questions about yourself and to ask questions, too. CLICK HERE to start the process. If you click the “Let’s get started” button, go through the motions, and find out you are eligible, the next step is to find where you can get a shot.

STEP 2: Register for a vaccination

STEP 3: Find a vaccine provider near you

