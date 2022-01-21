Ellensburg Arts Commission seeks Poet Laureate to represent their community

by Dylan Carter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Do you know someone with a passion for poetry who’s ready to represent the City of Ellensburg? Now is their chance to put those talents to use by applying to become the city’s Poet Laureate.

For those who are unfamiliar, a Poet Laureate is an esteemed poet who uses their art form to represent a community—whether that be on a local, state, or national level.

The eventual appointee will serve a one-year term in this role with an opportunity to renew it, according to the Ellensburg Arts Commission.

Their role will be to facilitate the growth and enrichment of poetry in the community. A Poet Laureate will be asked to promote a rich and diverse range of poetry by harboring all different styles and approaches to the art form.

An ideal candidate, as outlined by the Ellensburg Arts Commission, must “possess public presentation skills, have evidence of poetic achievement, be committed to awareness-raising of poetry, be at least 18 years old, and a Kittitas County resident.”

You can find the online application by clicking here. Applicants must fill out all of the information, save their form as a PDF file, and send it to Josephine Camarillo, the Ellensburg Art Commission contact, at ellensburgarts@ci.ellensburg.wa.us with the subject line “Poet Laureate.”

Applications are due on February 15, 2021. Good luck, applicants!

