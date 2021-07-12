Ellensburg: Boil Water issued for Millpond by Kittitas County health officials

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Public health officials in Kittitas County have issued an indefinite Boil Water Order for Millpond in Ellensburg, county officials announced on Monday.

According to a release by the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD), the boil water order will remain in effect until they say otherwise. During a boil water order, citizens are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before allowing it to cool for use. Doing so will help disinfect the water and ensure that it is safe for use in all scenarios.

Until further notice, officials want Ellensburg citizens in the Millpond area to use boiled or purchased water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, handwashing, and food preparation.

Kittitas County health officials are working with Millpond to rectify the situation as soon as possible. They fear that sewage could have seeped into the facility’s drinking water system. Drinking contaminated water can make people seriously ill.

According to records from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), the last major drinking water alert for Kittitas County was issued in December 2020 when a main break caused pressure loss, leading to possible contaminants in the city of Kittitas drinking water.

