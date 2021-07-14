Ellensburg: Boil water order lifted for Millpond

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Boil Water Order issued for Millpond in Kittitas County has been lifted by public health officials after testing confirmed that drinking water in the region is not contaminated by dangerous bacteria.

According to an alert issued by the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD), Millpond residents no longer need to boil their water before use.

The initial order was implemented on July 12 when KCPHD authorities were alerted to potential sewage seepage into public drinking water facilities that would contaminate the water. KCPHD officials conducted a water test for a key indicator of contamination: coliform bacteria. Thankfully for Millpond/Ellensburg residents, the test came back negative.

Kittitas County Public Health Director Tristen Lamb offered the following comment in response to the test’s findings: “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while ensuring the safety of this water system,” Lamb said. “We are pleased that this is not an indication of a contaminated water system and residents can resume their normal day-to-day.”

During the boil water order, Millpond residents were tasked with bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. This applied to water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, handwashing, and food preparation.

