Ellensburg extradite suspect from Hawaii for distributing drugs that killed two young men

by Dylan Carter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A suspect was extradited back to Kittitas County from Hawaii after fleeing to evade Controlled Substance Homicide charges following the drug-related deaths of two young men in the Ellensburg area.

According to a release from the Ellensburg Police Department, Jonathan Rivera-Venegas was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on January 21 for two separate counts of Controlled Substance Homicide.

Rivera-Venegas allegedly fled the state while facing charges for the overdose death of 21-year-old Sage Francoi in August 2021. Efforts from the Yakima Federal Violent Crimes Task Force and Honolulu Police Department led to his arrest in October 2021.

There, he was served an arrest warrant for the overdose death of 16-year-old Mateo Quintero-Castano in Ellensburg.

On August 16, 2021, Quintero-Castano was found unresponsive by family members. Officers and Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue personnel responded to their home and later pronounced him dead.

After the extradition process was completed and he was transfered back to Kittitas County, Rivera-Venegas was booked into the County Jail for two counts of Controlled Substance Homicide—a Class B Felony.

He faces several charges related to the sale and delivery of illegal drugs on top of the aforementioned felony charges, which hold a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison each.

