Ellensburg food bank sets up free ‘yard sale’

Credit: APOYO Food Bank APOYO Food Bank in Ellensburg is holding a yard sale this weekend with a twist: everything is free.

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — An Ellensburg food bank is holding a yard sale this weekend with a twist: everything is free.

APOYO Food Bank has been collecting donated furniture, clothing and household items for more than two decades and has stored them in a borrowed shipping container.

Now, they’ve cleaned it out and set up a “yard sale” where people can shop for what they want, without having to pay.

“We’re just asking people to take it away and donate what they can,” said Philip Garrison, President of APOYO Food Bank.

The food bank is in need of cold weather gear, particularly heavy winter coats, warm blankets and quilts. People can also donate money at the “yard sale” or online here.

“We provide ethnically sensitive food and support to a diverse population in our area. Everyone is welcome,” the APOYO Food Bank website reads. “We open twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and we have no restrictions on the number of times clients can take food. We collect no personal data, and we do not turn anyone away. We can also deliver food in emergency situations.”

APOYO is having a Yard Sale!! Come visit us this Saturday, February 6th. We have furniture, household items and lots of clothing to give away — EVERYTHING IS FREE! EVERYTHING MUST GO! 🤩 Posted by APOYO Food Bank on Thursday, February 4, 2021

The free “yard sale” will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of East 18th Avenue and North Brooklane Street, near Central Washington University. The event will continue until at least 2 p.m. or a little later depending on how many people show up.

“We just hope that everybody comes out to see us,” Garrison said. “We’re grateful for the support that we regularly receive.”

