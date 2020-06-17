Ellensburg man found guilty of human trafficking

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — An Ellensburg man has been found guilty of human trafficking and promoting prostitution in Kittitas County Superior Court.

Lars Ronson Braun, 58, is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes on June 19.

In August 2016, a couple contacted the Ellensburg Police Department with concerns that their 23-year-old daughter may be a victim of human trafficking involving prostitution and drug use.

“They feared their daughter was being forced into prostitution and wanted to know what they could do to get her help,” police said in a news release.

In June 2017, detectives located the victim while she was receiving some kind of assistance out-of-state. Once she returned to Washington state, the victim reached out to Ellensburg PD in September 2018 and provided information about being forced into prostitution for years. She said she wished to pursue charges against her trafficker.

After than a year of investigation corroborated by electronic evidence and witness testimony, Braun was taken into custody on Sept. 20, 2018.

He was convicted of first-degree human trafficking and first-degree promoting prostitution on June 12.

