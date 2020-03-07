Ellensburg man who is suspected of grabbing 9-year-old child arrested

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

During a traffic stop in the Cle Elum area Daniel J. Kraft was arrested at around 10 a.m. in connection with the alleged assault and suspected attempted abduction of a child.

Tips from numerous residents helped to identify Kraft during the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office would appreciate any information on Kraft’s known whereabouts on Thursday or about anyone else who may be involved in the matter.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments