Ellensburg pedestrian suffers broken leg in I-90 hit-and-run, WSP searches for suspect

by Dylan Carter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Troopers from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run that forced a man into the hospital with a broken leg on I-90 in Ellensburg.

According to a release from the WSP, the accident took place on Wednesday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 1:10 a.m. A 20-year-old man was walking along the shoulder of the eastbound lane on the interstate near the exit 106 on-ramp (west Ellensburg interchange). He was suddenly struck by a driver on the side of the roadway. After striking their victim, the driver left the victim laying on the side of the road and drove off.

Authorities believe that the suspect was driving a passenger car at the time of the crash. Based on the angle of the impact, WSP Troopers expect this vehicle to have damage to the right side of the vehicle’s front bumper or the right front quarter panel.

RELATED: Family of Pasco teen who died in crash receives community support to celebrate his life

When WSP Troopers arrived on the scene, they located the victim laying down on the side of the highway. It was clear that the victim’s leg was seriously injured, so they were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to be medically evaluated and treated.

Neither the State Patrol nor the victim knows what kind of car the suspect was driving at the time of the crash. They are actively investigating the incident and hope to bring the offender to justice.

However, WSP Troopers are reminding the community that is unsafe to walk along the side of a highway. If you call WSP, they can assist you by transporting you off the highway.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Walla Walla businesses, police foundation repair elderly woman’s slashed tires

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.