Ellensburg Police investigating drive by shooting

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Ellensburg Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting Sunday afternoon at Toads Astro Express.

Police say a confrontation around 12:30 p.m. between a customer and an employee led to the shooting.

Investigators say the customer fired a handgun multiple times while driving away from the scene.

Police reported that no one was injured.

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a white GMC Yukon.

The vehicle fled south on Canyon Rd. and then East on I-90.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact dispatch at 509-962-7280.

