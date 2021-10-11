Ellensburg Police make arrest in overdose death of CWU student

by Dylan Carter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect was recently booked into the Kittitas County Jail in connection with the overdose death of a Central Washington University student last year.

According to a press release issued by the Ellensburg Police Department, officers responded to a call from the victim at the 1200-block of E Helena Ave on March 10, 2020. They had reason to believe that the caller was potentially overdosing on LSD at an apartment complex.

Local authorities rushed to the scene, but when they arrived, they observed the victim falling from his fourth-floor apartment window onto the ground below. The victim, who has since been identified as Darin Cole—a student at Central Washington University—died from his injuries later that evening.

Ellensburg police detectives launched an investigation into the death and the events leading up to it. They worked closely with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and Toxicology Lab to uncover further details regarding the manner of his passing.

They have since been able to come up with a suspect who they believed to have delivered that controlled substance to the young man. Authorities say that the suspect used to be a resident of Ellensburg, but has since moved to Sedro Woolley.

On October 7, 2021, local authorities arrested that suspect and booked him into the county jail for Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Controlled Substance Homicide. Ellensburg Police elected not to reveal the identity of the suspect who they booked.

However, they did extend condolences to the family of this victim.

