Ellensburg police seize record-setting amount of fentanyl pills

by Dylan Carter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Efforts to crack down on the use and distribution of fentanyl in Kittitas County have surged in the second half of 2021, and last Wednesday’s seizure of approx. 800 fentanyl pills marked a tremendous milestone in efforts by local law enforcement.

According to a Monday morning alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, a 37-year-old Cle Elum resident was arrested on November 10 after a month-long investigation. While executing a search warrant, EPD investigators executed the largest seizure of fentanyl in the police department’s history.

In addition to the large quantities of fentanyl, authorities recovered a pound of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, half an ounce of heroin, and other counterfeit prescription medications in “substantial quantities.” The estimated street value of these drugs adds up to approx. $25,000, according to Ellensburg police investigators.

The suspect, whose identity has not been publically revealed due to the sensitive nature of this ongoing investigation, was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on numerous counts of Possession of Controlled Substances with the Intent to Deliver.

EPD investigators were joined by teams from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Pro-Act unit and the Cle Elum Police Department to execute their search warrant. Ellensburg police thanked those neighboring law enforcement agencies for their assistance in this historic feat.

Local authorities also provided the following comments and resources for those impacted by substance abuse:

We will continue actively pursuing those in our community that deal drugs and hold them accountable. We will also continue our pursuit of offering resources for those suffering with Substance Use Disorder for a path to recovery. Resources:

24 CRISIS LINE: 509-925-4168

HOPESOURCE: 509-925-1448

SUNDOWN M RANCH TREATMENT PROGRAM: 509-457-0990

DSHS-HEALTH INSURANCE: 509-933-6100

ASPEN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: 866-925-9384

TREATMENT/ DETOX: CMH 509-925-9861

MERIT-SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS: 509-925-9821

RECOVERY ADVOCATE: DR David Douglas 509-306-9910

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

