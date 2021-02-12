Ellensburg Restaurant Month helps local eateries

Customers can get deals, enter in raffle to win free gift cards

Credit: KAPP-KVEW The Tav is among more than a dozen restaurants participating in Ellensburg Restaurant Month.

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Community members can enter in a raffle to win a gift card to every restaurant in the historic downtown district by playing Ellensburg Restaurant Month Bingo.

The event is aimed at getting community members to experience new restaurants and to help local businesses struggling due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It seems like they go one step forward and then three steps back,” said Taylor Villwock, Public Relations Coordinator at the Ellensburg Downtown Association. “Every day is different; they’re getting new mandates, new regulations and it’s just exhausting.”

From now until March 10, locals can pick up a Bingo card at the Ellensburg Downtown Association office at 119 W. 5th Ave., Suite 102, or download a printable version here to play the game.

Each square includes the name of an Ellensburg restaurant and an activity to do there, like “Order take-out from The Palace Café” or “Purchase a gift card from Basalt.” Residents can complete the activities and get their card signed off by restaurant staff.

Then, when they get a Bingo — five completed squares across, vertically or diagonally — players can fill out their contact information at the bottom and turn it in to the Ellensburg Downtown Association office.

Each completed card equals one entry to the raffle and there is no limit to how many times a person can complete a Bingo card to receive an additional entry to the raffle. The winner will be announced on March 11 on the Ellensburg Downtown Association’s Facebook page.

Locals can help their favorite restaurants by ordering $20.21 specials over the holiday weekend and beyond.

Restaurants offering the $20.21 specials include Brix Wine Bar & Restaurant, Cornerstone Pie, Gard Vinters, the Lunchbox Cafe, the Mule Cocktail Bar and the Red Pickle.

Here it is!! Ellensburg $20.21 Restaurant Month starts this Wednesday!

