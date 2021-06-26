Ellensburg students headed to national FFA competition

Marketing team students need survey participation to prepare for competition

EHS chapter marketing team students Bailey Sherley, Kaylee Johnson and Kami Hartrick. Photo: Facebook - Ellensburg FFA Alumni/Parent Group

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Ellensburg High School students are close to punching their ticket to a national Future Farmers of America competition in Indianapolis, but they need the community’s help to prepare.

The chapter’s marketing plan team has been working on a mock business plan for Glondo’s Sausage Company & Italian Market in Cle Elum.

“[The contest] helps them develop community relations and establish partnerships with local businesses,” chapter adviser Samantha Sims said.

The students need to determine the demographics of potential customers, and to do that, they need community members to fill out their online survey.

“These girls that are on the team have been working at it, they’ve done the competition for the last couple of years,” Sims said. “Some of them are looking to pursue careers in marketing because of the knowledge and experience they’ve gained through this contest.”

The team – Bailey Sherley, Kaylee Johnson and Kami Hartrick – placed first in the state-level competition earlier this year, which qualified them for nationals.

But in order to attend the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, the students need to place within the top 18 during a virtual preliminary stage in August. Their going up against a field of about 50 other teams from across the nation.

Sims said the girls will face stiff competition, but the opportunity is a major accomplishment in itself.

“A lot of really cool career opportunities, internship opportunities, scholarship opportunities, can be available to these students if they excel and perform really well at the national level,” Sims said.

Five other students also qualified for nationals. Adele Caron, Emily Ryder, Chloe Clyburn, Samantha Coppock and Mackinzie Stansbury make up the chapter’s horse evaluation team. Unlike the marketing plan team, their category guarantees a trip to Indy.

“They do placing and judging on eight different equine classes, both like performance writing, such as trail hunter hack, hunt seat equitation, ranch riding Western pleasure, as well as halter classes that are breed or type specific, such as like quarter horses or appaloosas,” Sims said.

