Ellensburg auto thief took 2 cars, 1 ATV in attempt to escape warrants

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kittitas County Sheriff, Facebook

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Authorities across Yakima and Kittitas Counties are hoping to track down a man in his 30s who stole a truck, ATV and a Mini Cooper in a relentless attempt to avoid arrest for outstanding warrants.

According to a social media post from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect nearly ran another driver off the road near Millpond Manor Trailer Park near Ellensburg on Thursday morning.

Witnesses said the driver was a white male in his 30s who told them that he needed to leave the area because of his outstanding warrants. Those witnesses told Kittitas County investigators that the man seemed to be high on drugs when he walked away from this accident.

Deputies surveyed the area to discover him but were unable to reach the suspect before he fled the area.

Roughly four hours later, the Ring doorbell at a home on Berry Road in Ellensburg captured video of a man who fit the description of the suspect trying to break into the house.

When a family member arrived at the residence at 2:00 p.m., they realized that an ATV was stolen from their shop. Other unspecified property was also damaged by the suspect as they rummaged through the shop.

That ATV was located on Berry Road at another residence, where a homeowner returned to find that his red and black Mini Cooper convertible was stolen.

Kittitas County law enforcement is actively searching for this suspect. If you have any further details to continue to their search, you’re urged to contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and cite Case No. S21-13590.

