Ellensburg teen arrested in Hawaii for allegedly selling drugs that killed one man

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 19-year-old Ellensburg resident was arrested Tuesday in Hawaii after allegedly giving drugs to a man who then died after taking them in August.

On August 7, 2021, officials with Ellensburg Police (EPD) and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a reported overdose on North Walnut St., a news release said. But despite lifesaving efforts, Sage Francois, 21, was deceased.

Detectives then began investigating Francois’ death and “developed probable cause to arrest a 19-year-old Ellensburg resident for the crime of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and

Controlled Substance Homicide.”

According to Washington state law, controlled substance homicide happens when a person unlawfully gives a controlled substance to someone who then dies after they use it.

EPD Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant on Sept. 14 for the male suspect who they believed fled to Hawaii to avoid prosecution the release said.

On Oct. 5, officials with multiple departments including EPD, the Yakima Federal Violent Crimes Task Force, and Honolulu Police, located him in Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.

He is now awaiting extradition back to Ellensburg to face charges, the release said.

Officials said their thoughts “continue to be with Sage’s family as well as the families of the other victims of overdose deaths.”

The Ellensburg Police Department continues to investigate overdose deaths and associated drug trafficking crimes. If you have information regarding these crimes, please contact them at 962-7280.

