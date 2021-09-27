Ellensburg teenager caught trying to steal truck from garage

by Dylan Carter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Kittitas County resident was shocked when he heard a noise in his attached garage and found a young woman in a floral dress holding the keys to his pickup truck and a crowbar.

According to a Facebook post by the Kittitas County Sheriff, deputies responded to a burglary on Vantage Highway near Ellensburg on the morning of Sunday, September 26. When the homeowner confronted the young woman burglarizing his garage, she ran away from the scene of the incident.

A Kittitas County deputy was unable to locate the suspect until another party called in to report that her 18-year-old sister had left a home in Ellensburg following a dispute. The caller said that her sister, Zoehalen Ahyakak-Yazzie, was wearing a floral dress.

That same person called back later to inform the local authorities that her sister arrived at a hotel in Yakima where they were staying. A deputy immediately drove to the hotel and spoke to the two sisters thanks to some assistance from the Yakima Police Department.

The suspect then admitted to entering the garage, leading her to be arrested and booked for burglary.

Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies say the homeowner gave a thorough description of the young woman, which helped them make the arrest.

