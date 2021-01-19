Ellensburg to take part in nationwide COVID-19 memorial on Tuesday

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The City of Ellensburg is taking part in a nationwide effort on Tuesday to honor COVID-19 victims.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Central Washington University. Barge Hall will be lit up in remembrance of all those who’ve died due to the virus.

Barge Hall will be lit up in blue lights at 5:30 p.m. exactly, and those in the area may be able to hear church bells ringing as well.

Attendance is limited, and physical distancing and face coverings are required.

President-elect Biden said that he will lead the national event virtually, with similar memorials taking place across the country.