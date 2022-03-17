Elusive Benton County criminal faces 10+ charges for fights, thefts, crashes and assaulting officers

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man who led a dangerous crime spree across Benton County faces at least 10 charges for fighting, stealing cars, fleeing from car accidents he caused, fighting to escape police custody, and attacking officers on Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Kennewick Police Department, the string of incidents began around 7:53 a.m. when Kennewick police were dispatched to a possible fight at a business at E 1st Ave and S Gum St.

Reporting parties told authorities that each of the people involved left southbound on S.R. 397 toward Finley: One in a white SUV and the other in a dark SUV.

Shortly after, officers followed as the suspect vehicles turned onto S Oak St in Benton County at high speeds. The police officer tried to make a stop, but the driver of the dark SUV suddenly swerved past the other vehicle, nearly causing an accident. That shocking turn of events caused the KPD officers to stop their pursuit.

In coordination with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, KPD officers responded to an accident between vehicles matching the description of the suspects’ at E Bowles Road and S.R. 397. WSP Troopers investigated the scene while Kennewick police resumed their search after learning the suspects left on foot.

People who matched the description of the suspects in the dark SUV were spotted running through private property. It was reported shortly after that the suspect stole a silver Buick and fled the area.

Officers later found out that the driver rode that stolen Buick to another residence on the 3100-block of S Olympia St, where they ditched the car and stole a white Subaru.

Around 10:35 a.m., KPD officers responded to a physical altercation in which several citizens were detaining one of the suspects, who wielded a large knife.

When they arrived, Kennewick police officers noticed several vehicles involved in previous incidents, including the white Subaru. The reporting party from that vehicle theft on S Olympia Ave was at the scene.

That victim told KPD investigators that they heard the suspect arrive at their Kennewick home, slam the door, and take off in their vehicle. They hopped in the Buick, which was ditched by the suspect, and followed them to S Cascade St and Highland Dr, where the suspect crashed.

Finally, after several collisions and vehicle thefts, the suspect—since identified as 31-year-old Digoberto Galvez—was brought into custody. Kennewick police officers tried bringing Galvez to a hospital when he maneuvered his handcuffs to the front of his body, laid down in the back of the patrol car, and kicked at the rear passenger door furiously.

Galvez allegedly broke a window and displaced the door frame with his kicks. In fact, the vehicle was damaged so badly that the patrol car’s door was disabled, forcing an officer to climb out of the window.

KPD officers tried to de-escalate the situation when Galvez allegedly tried to swing at the officer’s face with closed fists.

He was again restrained and put into the back of a vehicle to be transported to Trios Health Southridge Hospital for medical evaluation. Near the intersection of W 27th Ave and S Union St, officers saw the suspect sit up in the back of the patrol vehicle after freeing himself from the leg restraint.

Again, Galvez kicked the window, leading Kennewick officers to stop the car and call for backup. Pasco police officers responded with a wrap restraint, but while it was being applied, he spat in a police officer’s face.

The suspect was transported to Trios for medical clearance. He faces the following charges with others pending from other jurisdictions: Attempt to Elude, Driving while License Suspended 3rd Degree, Auto Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Hit and Run, Dangerous Weapons Violation, two counts of Malicious Mischief 1st Degree, and two counts of Assault 3rd Degree.

