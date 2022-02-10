Emergency fund created for victims of the Cascade building fire

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Friday, February 4th, a massive fire broke out in one of historic downtown Kennewick’s oldest buildings.

The Cascade building, originally known as the King building, was built in 1908. Over the years, it’s housed dozens of businesses and residents.

Most recently, it housed 10 residents in the top floor, and a handful of businesses on the ground level.

But the recent fire has displaced them all.

“It was a devastation when we found out that a fire had broken out,” said Stephanie Button, Executive Director of Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership. “[It] has devastated a lot of the lives and the lively hoods with the loss of this place. We’re trying to recover.”

KAPP KVEW Local News previously that one person was transported to the hospital with injuries from the fire. But the fire still displaced all residents in the building, along with several businesses.

Among the businesses displaced are Neil Wilson Insurance Agency, Squeaky Clean, Ashiatsu Massage, The Social Club Salon, and The Lady Bug Shoppe.

Two businesses next door, Foodies and Desert Gem, were also displaced by the fire. Excessive water damage to the building has shut down operations for the time being.

Now, in coordination with 3 Rivers Community Foundation, the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership has created the Kennewick Cascade Building Fire Victim Relief Fund.

“The goal behind this victim’s fund is to be able to help make all of those devastated by this tragedy whole again,” Button said.

The fund started on Monday, and has since raised more than $4,000. But they aim to raise much more.

“The goal is to raise sixty to eighty thousand dollars,” Button said. “We’re hoping that we can get this money back into the hands of those that suffered this tragedy as soon as possible.”

The fund will be open for the next few weeks. All the funds will then be dispersed to the businesses and residents affected by the fire.

“We’re trying to raise as much as we can in a short as time as possible, so that we can quickly turn that around and help those that were impacted,” Button said.

To donate to the Kennewick Cascade Building Fire Victim Relief Fund, click here.

