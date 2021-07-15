Emergency kits can help families during wildfire evacuations

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima Valley Emergency Management officials are recommending community members put together emergency kits in case they may have to evacuate their homes during the wildfire season.

“It’s just going to make it so much smoother and easier for you in the face of disaster,” said Horace Ward, Operations Manager at the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.

Ward said the most important thing is for families to have a plan in place for what they’ll do and where they’ll go in case of an emergency. YVOEM has a step-by-step guide to creating an emergency preparedness plan here.

“When disaster comes, you’re able to act and get to safety,” Ward said.

Ward said families should take pictures or video of the items in their home and make a list to be able to give to insurance providers.

“Especially after you may lose everything in a fire, recollecting everything you had in that house to then go and claim with insurance is just tedious while you’re going through heartbreak,” Ward said.

Emergency kits should include digital or hard copies of important documents like birth certificates, house titles, insurance information, degrees and identification.

Kits should also include:

Food (3 day supply of non-perishable food for each person)

Water (1 gallon per person per day, plus water for pets)

First aid kit, over-the-counter and prescription medication and toiletries

Clothing (at least one change of clothes per person)

Here’s a look at what Ward has in his emergency kit, which he keeps in his car:

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW Here's what Yakima Valley Emergency Management Operations Manager Horace Ward has in his emergency kit.

