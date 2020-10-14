Emergency siren test planned Thursday in Tri-Cities

Sirens within 10 miles of Columbia Generating Station will sound

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — No need to be alarmed when you hear an alarm sound midday Thursday, emergency officials say.

Benton and Franklin counties, Energy Northwest and the Department of Energy will conduct annual siren tests Thursday, October 15, between 10 a.m. and noon.

The sirens are located along the Columbia and Yakima rivers and in portions of both counties within approximately 10 miles of the Columbia Generating Station, the areas nuclear power plant.

Thursday’s test will be heard throughout these areas and along the Columbia River between the Vernita Bridge and Leslie Groves Park in north Richland as well as the Horn Rapids Off-Road Vehicle Park, the firing range on Horn Road, Columbia Generating Station and adjoining areas, according to Benton County Emergency Management.

The siren system will sound multiple times followed by voice announcements confirming the audio alarm is part of a test of emergency equipment and worker training. Energy Northwest representatives may be working near each siren.

The Emergency Alert System will also be activated on TV and radio stations at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Additionally, the counties will test their CodeRed System for people living within 10 miles of the plant. Click a link to sign up for CodeRed in Benton County or Franklin County.

If you have a question about these tests, call (509) 628-2600 (Benton County) or (509) 545-3546 (Franklin County).