#EmilyShuffleChallenge at Yakima Speedway raises $800 for YWCA

Courtesy: Gary Berg

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members raised $800 for the YWCA of Yakima over the weekend by doing the #EmilyShuffleChallenge.

The challenge was created by family and friends of Emily Harris Escamilla, who was killed by her husband Jan. 24 in their Selah home.

Emily’s father, Brian Harris, posted a video of her on the beach with her daughter, doing her trademark dance: the Emily Shuffle. The post inspired her loved ones to turn her childhood dance into a social media challenge to raise awareness of domestic violence and elicit donations to the YWCA of Yakima.

People gathered Friday evening at the Yakima Speedway, danced on the front stretch of the race track and collected donations to go toward helping victims of domestic violence, which were presented Wednesday to the YWCA of Yakima.

