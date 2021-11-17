Employee assaulted during robbery in Kennewick, police say

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning at a business in Kennewick.

RELATED: Police responded to early morning robbery at coffee station in Kennewick, similar to one earlier this week

Police say they responded to the 2100 block of West Fourth Ave. around 2:04 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say a man entered the business and attempted to leave without paying for merchandise. Police say an employee attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the business, and was assaulted in the process.

RELATED: Police investigate early morning robbery at Kennewick gas station

The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate the robbery and assault.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.