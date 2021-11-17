Employee assaulted during robbery in Kennewick, police say
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning at a business in Kennewick.
Police say they responded to the 2100 block of West Fourth Ave. around 2:04 a.m. for reports of a robbery.
Investigators say a man entered the business and attempted to leave without paying for merchandise. Police say an employee attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the business, and was assaulted in the process.
The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate the robbery and assault.
