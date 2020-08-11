Employee at Walla Walla Veterans Home diagnosed with COVID-19

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An employee at the Walla Walla Veterans Home has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the state Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday. The employee is now isolated at home.

The VA department is working with the Walla Walla Department of Community Health and following guidance of state and national health officials to ensure they are taking “every possible precaution.” They will be staying in contact with the employee to ensure they get the care they need.

The area where the employee worked has been deep cleaned, and anyone who had close contact has been notified. The employee did not have direct contact with residents.

Staff providing direct care to residents have been wearing procedure masks and all staff are wearing a face covering while at work.

As part of the Walla Walla Veterans Home’s daily screening process, all staff are screened upon arrival at work each day. This process includes a temperature check and a series of questions regarding potential symptoms. In addition, staff take their temperature at least twice a day and are also asked to report any symptoms that occur after coming to work.

“We notified residents, staff and family representatives via email or letter, and have posted information to our website. We have informed employees of their possible exposure in the workplace but we will maintain confidentiality as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, ” the VA department said in a news release.

