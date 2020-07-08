Employees at third Tri-Cities Dutch Bros test positive for COVID

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Dutch Bros says two employees at its shop at 6609 Burden Blvd. in Pasco have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees tested positive Wednesday, July 8, and have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

Before testing positive, one employee worked a day shift on July 3 and an afternoon/evening shift on July 4. The other employee worked day shifts on June 30 and July 2.

Dutch Bros said it immediately started closing procedures at the Burden location after learning of the cases on Wednesday.

“As an extra precaution, the location will undergo a third-party deep clean overnight. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations,” the company said in a news release.

This is the third Tri-Cities Dutch Bros locations where at least one employee has tested positive.

Cases were also confirmed at the shops on 2601 Court St. in Pasco and 496 Keene Rd. in Richland.

Each of those stores were closed for deep-cleaning and employees were told to self-isolate.

RELATED: Dutch Bros confirms two Pasco employees tested positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Richland Dutch Bros closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

comments