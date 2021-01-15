Endangered/missing child alert issued for Yakima County baby

A missing and endangered child alert was issued Friday afternoon by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

According to their Facebook post, 2-week-old Roberto Hernandez is believed to be with his mother, Maricela Vela.

Officials say this is not a criminal matter at this time, but a welfare check is needed.

If you have a tip, call the office at 509-574-2500.

