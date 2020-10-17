Energy Northwest explains the potential for nuclear power plant in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. – The future of nuclear energy could come to fruition in the Tri-Cities.

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded funds to Energy Northwest and their partnerships as a part of their Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. If approved, Energy Northwest said they could help develop a new nuclear power plant in the area. According to a press release, they would help with nuclear consultation and design licensing; you can read it in full here.

Greg Cullen with Energy Northwest said they were a part of two applications and the DOE chose both.

“One with a company called X-Energy, and one with a partnership between TerraPower from Washington state here and General Electric Hitatchi,” he explained.

The DOE will provide substantial funding for the two projects.

“What is also means is that the future of nuclear reactor development is now centered in the Tri Cities,” Cullen said.

