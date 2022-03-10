ENTER TO WIN 4 TICKETS TO THE SPRING ARTS AND CRAFT SHOW AT HAPO CENTER!
Custer’s 23rd annual Spring Arts and Crafts Show features professional artists and crafters from across the northwest!
One-of-a-kind jewelry, hand thrown pottery, glass work, wood turning and so much more.
Enter today and on Tuesday, March 15 we’ll choose at least 8 winners in a random drawing from all the entries.
Good luck. Click Here to Enter!
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.