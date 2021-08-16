ENTER TO WIN A FAMILY FOUR PACK OF TICKETS TO THE WALLA FAIR AND FRONTIER DAYS, SEPTEMBER 1-5

Since 1866, the Walla Walla Fair has been bringing smiles to Washington and Oregon residents alike. This year’s 5-day event has rides, entertainment, fair food, great agricultural exhibits and so much more. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group CHICAGO kicks of the entertainment with a big show, Wednesday, September 1st.

At KAPP-KVEW LOCAL NEWS, 5 lucky winners will each win a family 4 pack of tickets to this, the oldest fair in Washington, including free parking. Enter here and we’ll chose the winners at random from all entries on August 26. Winners will be notified by email.

CHICAGO fans, enter here (link to entry page) to win tickets to see the famed group play their hits like 25 OR 6 TO 4, FEELIN’ STRONGER EVERY DAY and MAKE ME SMILE. 2 lucky winners will each win a pair of tickets, plus parking and fair entry.

Good luck.