ENTER TO WIN A FAMILY PASS TO SEE DREAMWORKS ANIMATION: THE EXHIBITION AT THE NORTHWEST MUSEUM OF ARTS AND CULTURE!

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (The MAC) is the first-ever U.S. destination to present this large-scale, behind-the-scenes exhibition that showcases the creative legacy of DreamWorks Animation, that brought the world the beloved films Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls, among many other animated films.

All entries must be received by Monday, April 18. Winners will be chosen on Monday, April 18 and notified by email. Good luck.

Created by ACMI, the museum of screen culture in Melbourne, Australia, in partnership with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Live Entertainment.

Celebrates over 25 years of DreamWorks Animation, and offers the first in-depth exploration of the film studio’s collaborative and visionary approach to animation, art, technology and storytelling.

Features unforgettable characters and some of the world’s most beloved stories

Shows how these fantastic creations are produced, covering all aspects, from character imagination and story formulation, to development of the incredible worlds in which they are set.

Features over 350 items, including rare and never-seen-before material from DreamWorks Animation’s archive, including concept drawings, storyboards, models, masks, maps, photographs, posters, paintings, and other original artworks from their much-loved animated classics. Visitors will take a fascinating journey from original sketches of grumpy ogres and friendly dragons, to the amazing stories and worlds brought to the screen by DreamWorks Animation’s award-winning artists

The Exhibition Runs Through September 11, 2022

The MAC, in Spokane, is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10am to 5pm, and every third Thursday from 10am to 9pm. Closed on Monday.