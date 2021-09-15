ENTER TO WIN FAMILY FOUR PACKS OF TICKETS TO THE CENTRAL WASHINGTON STATE FAIR!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

The CENTRAL WASHINGTON STATE FAIR is back for 2021 and it’s bigger and better than ever. Main stage entertainers this year are Gabriel Iglesias, Josh Turner and for King and Country. The midway, rides, exhibits and more will all be yours at the 2021 CENTRAL WASHINGTON STATE FAIR. Enter here to win a family four pack of tickets including parking. When entering, make sure you give us your name, e-mail and snail-mail address. We’ll pull 5 winners after noon on Friday, September 17 and notify the winners by e-mail. Good luck.