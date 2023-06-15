Al Pacino is a new dad again at 83 By Dan Heching, CNN Jun 15, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Actor Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby boy, a representative for Pacino told CNN.Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, a film producer, named their child Roman Pacino.The Oscar-winning actor has three other children – two with Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.When news broke earlier this month that Pacino was set to become a father again, his friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro, who at 79 welcomed his seventh child last month, shared his excitement.“Go Al, God bless him,” De Niro said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona Wildfire outbreak triggers team response in Benton County. Here's how they did it. 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth New Miss Juneteenth Queen to be crowned Friday in Pasco UPDATE: Benton Co. wildfire now at 1,000 acres, upgraded to Type 3 incident Latest News Hermiston School District students will no longer be paying for lunches! Oregon recalls frozen strawberries after Hepatitis A outbreak Hat Rock Fire exceeds 15,000 acres burned, evacuations have been lowered Legends Casino gives out more than $1 million in grants to local nonprofits, schools Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona More News