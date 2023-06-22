(CNN) — To those wide-eyed romantics who dared hope that a second season would fix all the things wrong with the first one of “And Just Like That…,” the “Sex and the City” sequel returns with its abundant flaws intact. Awkward, unconvincing and only sporadically funny, the show remains a kind of streaming Frankenstein, stitched together from a jumbled assortment of parts.

While the first season had Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) grappling with her grief arc after the sudden death of her husband, the second does feel a bit lighter, unearthing considerably less drama from her continued process of moving on.