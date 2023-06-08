(CNN) — Kaley Cuoco continues to burnish her post-“Big Bang Theory” credentials as a streaming queen with “Based on a True Story,” a twisty, darkly comic series with strong echoes of two Netflix shows, “You” and “Dead to Me.” The series likely won’t rival either on Peacock – a service that tends to fly under the radar – but those who find it won’t be disappointed.

A testament to upper-middle-class angst, “Based on a True Story” weds a few things America loves – podcasts, serial killers, and true-crime podcasts about serial killers – with the financial troubles of Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina, recently seen stealing scenes in “Air”), who are laboring to keep up with their wealthier friends from Los Angeles’ westside.