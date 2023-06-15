(CNN) — A new season of “Black Mirror” is always something of an occasion, especially since Netflix opportunistically scooped up the sci-fi-ish anthology series in 2015. Coming four years after Season 5, the latest batch bats roughly two out of five in terms of memorable episodes in a run that tilts more heavily toward horror, and falls short of feeling like everything the acclaimed show is cracked up to be.

Accentuating the positive, “Joan is Awful” is an almost instant classic. The episode features Annie Murphy as Joan, a human-resources worker with a big dull job and an equally bland boyfriend, who suddenly discovers that her life appears to be getting reenacted, in almost real time, on everyone’s favorite streaming service, something called “Streamberry.”