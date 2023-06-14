(CNN) — For decades, audiences have been used to seeing Harrison Ford star in blockbuster action films, zipping through space in “Star Wars,” or taking viewers along on his heroic “Indiana Jones” adventures.

So when “Ted Lasso” writer and star Brett Goldstein had his eye on casting Ford in his AppleTV+ comedy “Shrinking,” the idea, he said on a segment of Variety’s Actors on Actors published Wednesday, felt “so unrealistic.”