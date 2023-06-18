(CNN) — Bruce Willis, the ultimate girl dad to five daughters, is being celebrated by wife Emma Heming and Demi Moore, who shared moving Father’s Day tributes to the actor on Sunday.

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” Heming captioned a post on her verified Instagram page Sunday morning that showcased a sweet photo of Willis snuggled up to their daughter Mable.