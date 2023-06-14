Charlie Puth revisits that time he and Megan Trainor shared a kiss By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jun 14, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Was “Marvin Gaye” playing at the time is the question.Charlie Puth has confirmed Megan Trainor’s story about the two singers sharing a smooch in 2015 while recording their duet.Puth told Interview that it was “hot and fun.”“It was. I had just moved to LA and yeah, I’m not denying that happened,” he said. “That definitely did happen once in 2015. I also don’t think I’d ever had vodka before, Grey Goose vodka.”Trainor kissed and told during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”A viewer asked Trainor about another kiss with Puth on stage at the 2015 “American Music Awards” following their performance of their hit song, “Marvin Gaye.”“I’ll give you tea,” Trainor said. “The day we recorded ‘Marvin Gaye,’ very, like, romantic song, there was booze, and we made out that night in the studio.”Trainor has since married actor Daryl Sabara in 2018 and the couple are expecting their second child.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Benton Co. wildfire now at 1,000 acres, upgraded to Type 3 incident UPDATE: All evacuation orders lifted for Yakitat Wildfire UPDATE: Evacuation orders lifted for Hat Rock fire, Gov. Kotek declares conflagration 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth Latest News Yakima County Drug Court graduate strives to be a 'beacon of hope' for others 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth UPDATE: All evacuation orders lifted for Yakitat Wildfire Downtown Yakima business owners pitch their own parking proposal to replace city's plan Yakima Co. to get $10.9 million from settlement with opioid distributors More News