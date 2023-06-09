Two community theatres, located only an hour’s drive from each other, are putting on the same production at the same time.
Both the Little Theatre of Walla Walla and Richland Players are putting on their own versions of Clue.
“It’s absolutely hilarious, lots of slapstick comedy as well as kind of a weird blend of dry humor,” said Jeremy Reed, director of the Little Theatre of Walla Walla’s production.
“The expression that I’ve been tossing around is Muppet Show meets house on haunted Hill,” said Richland Players Director Bryan Grossman. “It is a true murder mystery, but it is one of the funniest scripts I’ve ever read.”
Clue opened at the Little Theatre of Walla Walla on June 2 and has two more weekends of performances to go.
“Opening night, we had, I think, 130 people here and they were one of the loudest, rowdiest bunches I’ve ever seen in this theatre,” Reed said. “This cast just fed off that laughter.”
The Richland Players open Clue Friday, June 9.
“I’m really excited,” said actor Emma Tyree. “I hope the audience finds it as funny as we do. I think every night we’re discovering even more jokes and silliness that it’skind of hard to contain our laughter even on stage.”
“There’s a lot of moments that are just going to be very very funny, obviously,” said actor Sergio Bueno. “But a lot of people are going to be .. emotionally invested in the characters, I believe.”
While the story is the same, you’re sure to get a different experience at each theatre.
“It’s a fairly new play,” Reed said, “so a lot of people are doing it right now and it’s entertaining for me to see how many people are taking their own spins on it.”
“I don’t think you’re going to see a show like this anywhere else, in town or otherwise,” Grossman said. “I think we’ve got something pretty unique here.”
Tickets have been selling fast for both productions.
You can purchase tickets for the Little Theatre of Walla Walla here.
You can purchase tickets for the Richland Players here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
GMNW Anchor
Jill Sperling joins the KAPP-KVEW news team as morning anchor for Good Morning Northwest. Prior to moving to the Tri-Cities, Jill spent five years reporting for CFJC News in Kamloops, B.C., Canada. In July 2021, she moved to Washington State to join her husband in his hometown of Seattle. Jill holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Theater and graduated from Western Academy Broadcasting College in 2014. She has worn many hats in various newsrooms; radio anchor, reporter, multimedia journalist and host. She is thrilled to add anchor to the list. Originally from the Canadian prairies, Jill has quickly embraced life in the pacific northwest. She looks forward to exploring what the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region have to offer.
