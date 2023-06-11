(CNN) — Cynthia Erivo shared a moving message about her experience so far filming the “Wicked” movie and the flood of emotions she felt after shooting a musical number.

Posting a photo on her verified Instagram page of her long green nails and a movie script for the two-part film, Erivo, who plays the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, said her heart “broke open and tears fell” after she finished filming scenes for the song, “I’m Not That Girl.”