(CNN) — Pixar movies have seldom suffered from a lack of ambition, but that’s still the defining characteristic of “Elemental,” which mixes a tender opposite-side-of-matter romance with an immigrant story. While younger kids might not spark to the depth of that, adding to the commercial hurdles, the mixture should thaw all but the most hardened hearts.

The closest kin in the Pixar filmography would be “WALL-E,” which also combined an improbable love story with a deeper theme (in that case, the threat of climate change). It’s notable, too, that “Elemental” is being released with a short culled from the gilded era of Pixar animation, “Carl’s Date,” marking the late Ed Asner’s final vocal performance in his “Up” role, here in a tear-inducing new chapter that he shares with his ever-loyal pooch Dug.