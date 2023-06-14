Annual Wiggly Butts Poker Run taking place Saturday for the Pit Bull Pen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Pit Bull Pen, a dog shelter in Benton City, is hosting its annual fundraiser this weekend. It kicks off at noon Saturday, in Kennewick. Every penny, according to an organizer, goes toward feeding the dogs, providing their medical care, training and putting them up for adoption.
It’s the Wiggly Butts Poker Run, with different stops around Kennewick. Just like any poker run, participants collect a playing card at each stop, and the best hands get prizes.
Trish Trickit is the founder and executive director with the Pit Bull Pen. She said she’s especially grateful for the bikers in the community, who have participated for all of the years this event has been going on.
“We are so grateful for them, for the businesses and the community who come out and help us out with these guys because there's more incoming and we need it,” said Trickit.
Saturday’s Schedule
The event starts on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Three Cities Sports Bar in Kennewick, located at 900 W Columbia Dr.
The next stop is The Office Bar and Grill, at 2625 W Albany Ave. in Kennewick.
The third stop is The Beautiful Downtown Burbank Tavern, at 223 S 2nd St. in Burbank
The fourth stop on the Wiggly Butts Poker Run is the American Legion at 1029 W Sylvester St. in Pasco.
The fifth and final stop is at the Tin Hat Tavern at 425 E Bruneau Ave. in Kennewick.
There’s a live auction at the Tin Hat Tavern at the conclusion of the poker run, with food and drinks on the patio. Last year, Trickit said it was a full house. They raised more than $6,000 for the cause. They’re hoping to go beyond that this year. The Pit Bull Pen will also be selling dog merchandise.
It’s not just bikers who can participate. This event is for everything.
Trickit said it’s for any set of wheels, or even no wheels.
“Bikes, cars, vintage cars, we love to see those guys coming out and anybody you can drive your minivan, it doesn't matter. It's all about having a good time and helping the dogs,” said Trickit.
The Pit Bull Pen is wanting participants for the poker run and the auction, but they’re also looking for more items for the auction.
A lot of local bikers attend, so Trickit said car-related items are on the wish list.
Other ways to help out
If you’re wanting a way to help out that goes beyond just this weekend, Trickit said there are many ways to help out the dogs.
“We're always looking for volunteers, trainers, to work with the dogs, people to do laundry and, of course, the most critical volunteer is the fosters and we need more because there are so many dogs out there right now that need our help,” Trickit said.
The Pit Bull Pen is trying to open up the shelter for regular business hours, but they need more volunteers for that. There are also many dogs at the Pen, some of which have been with them for more than a year and a half.
Trickit said there are about 20 adult dogs, and a group of puppies almost ready for adoptions or fosters.
Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022.
She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college.
Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU.
Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.