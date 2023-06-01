BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to county officials, the Benton County Fairgrounds are expanding. This was announced right as the Benton-Franklin Fair, the largest event held at the fairgrounds, celebrates its 75th anniversary.
Fairgrounds begin conceptual planning for expansion
“The fairgrounds, while vitally important to the community, it's old, and a lot of the buildings need to be updated and modernized,” said Tom French, fairgrounds manager. He said another purpose of the expansions is to attract more events, and be competitive for tourism dollars in the space.
He said there’s no definitive timeline yet, but hopes for the projects to get moving soon.
The county wants to open up the fairgrounds up to more of the community for more of the year.
“The first phase is an updated parking lot, and hopefully a new event center; a larger event building,” explained French. “We're looking at different portions of the property that we can remodel and revitalize. The arena where the rodeo is, you know, the building is old and we would like for that to be updated and remodeled.”
French said when people show up at the fairgrounds, there may be a new building, or new parking, but they want to preserve the legacy the location has always had.
The county wants to attract more conferences, trade shows, concerts, a different variety of other events to the community.
The fairgrounds and the Benton-Franklin Fair are different entities. The fair leases the space yearly for the five-day event.
As the fairgrounds get prepared for the upcoming expansion, the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo is celebrating a major milestone this year.
Benton-Franklin Fairgrounds celebrates 75 years
The Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo is the largest event that takes place in the Tri-Cities, with between 115 and 120,000 people who make their way through the fairgrounds during those five days. They’re celebrating three-quarters of a century in Kennewick.
“We've been down to the Benton County Historical Society,” said Lori Lancaster, executive director of the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo. “We really have been trying to mind that history. At its core, it's still the same: it's about kids. It's about bringing people together. It's about doing good in the community.”
While it’s changed a lot in the past 75 years, Lancaster said at its core, it’s still the same, but just with more bells and whistles than it used to have.
“Back in 1948, when the Fair Association was founded, nonprofits and fairs were not really a thing, and this fair started as just serving Benton County, but quickly, the two were formed together and so we represent the kids in the communities of both Benton and Franklin counties and we're the only fair in the state that does that,” said Lancaster.
Lancaster also said the rodeo is ranked in the top 20 rodeos out of more than 800 rodeos across the country.
The ‘Best Week of Summer’ is August 22nd to the 26th. As they get prepared for the 75th annual fair, they say there are also a lot of promotions going on.
“We are just excited to show people how much the fair likes to be a part of the community and what an important part of it is every year,” said Lancaster. “We call it the best week of summer for a reason, and it's the last week before school starts. It's kind of that last end of summer kickoff for everyone.”
Lancaster explained that they have some new acts taking the mainstage this year. One of those is Darci Lynne, a ventriloquist who won the 12th season of America’s Got Talent. Another is the Canine Stars, a dog act from the 16th season of America’s Got Talent.
Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022.
She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college.
Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU.
Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.